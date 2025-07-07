Ryan Lochte Reveals New Relationship as He Slams Ex’s ‘Pity Party’
Ex-Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte spoke out about the circumstances of his divorce from former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid and his new relationship. The 40-year-old told the Daily Mail that he is dating 37-year-old kindergarten teacher Molly Gillihan, whom he started seeing after the divorce papers were filed in March. “Kayla has blocked me on social media. She’s the one that wanted this divorce in the first place and now she’s playing this pity party,” said Lochte, whose marriage to Reid lasted seven years. “I want people to understand that Molly didn’t take me away from my ex-wife,” he added. “She didn’t take me away from my kids. We got a divorce and I left. I moved down the street because I wanted to be in my kids’ lives and I will always be in my kids’ lives. There was no infidelity with Molly, like nothing. Molly didn’t do anything wrong. She didn’t pursue me, I pursued her. It was after I got served with the divorce papers. I was out of the house and living by myself. It was all after the fact.” The former competitive swimmer and his wife share three children: son Caiden Zane, and daughters Liv Rae and Georgia June. They married in 2018. Lochte won 12 Olympic medals—six of them gold—from 2004 to 2016 while representing the United States.