Man Admits to Selling the Fake Painkillers That Killed Mac Miller
An Arizona man pleaded guilty Wednesday to knowingly distributing fake painkillers laced with fentanyl to a drug dealer who would eventually sell them to Mac Miller, who died of an overdose in 2018. Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl, according to a Department of Justice press release. Reavis said in his plea agreement that he sold the pills to Cameron James Pettit at the direction of another man, Stephen Andrew Walter, in September 2018. Both Pettit and Walter are defendants in the case, and Walter is expected to plead guilty.