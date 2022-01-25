Crime Scene Cleanup Worker Accused of Stabbing K-9 Arrested After Dad Found Dead
SLOW DOWN
A 26-year-old man has been arrested after fleeing officers who were trying to locate his missing father, Houston police said. Ryan Mitchell Smith, who ABC13 reported Tuesday works for a crime scene cleanup company, had just bonded out of jail for a Sunday incident in which he allegedly stabbed a K-9 named Nate in a foot pursuit after a robbery attempt. (Nate is recovering well following surgery, according to reports.) Family members brought Smith to his father’s home, but on Monday grew concerned when the older man seemingly disappeared. Investigators summoned to the area approached Smith, who took off in his father’s truck. Pursued by detectives and patrol vehicles, Smith crashed the truck, but evaded capture on foot. Authorities who returned to the house then found a body located in a “difficult to find” section of the garage, according to ABC13. The identity of the body has not yet been confirmed, but a spokesperson with the Houston Police Department said they believed it to be the missing father. Charges in addition to a preliminary count of evading capture, the spokesperson said, are pending for Smith.