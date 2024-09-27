Ryan Murphy Pushes Back After Menendez Bros’ Family Criticizes Netflix
‘PREDICTABLE AT BEST’
Ryan Murphy, the creator of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, pushed back after receiving harsh criticism from his subjects’ family, who called the Netflix series a “grotesque shockadrama.” Murphy told Variety the family’s reaction was “predictable at best,” and claimed his show was the “best thing that has happened to the Menendez brothers in 30 years.” The show dramatizes the story of the two brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996. “I find it interesting because I would like specifics about what they think is shocking or not shocking. It’s not like we’re making any of this stuff up. It’s all been presented before,” the showrunner said. The family in particular took issue with the depiction of the brothers’ sexual abuse and an alleged incestuous relationship—which the brothers have long denied. Murphy, however, claimed the show was “giving these brothers another trial in the court of public opinion.”