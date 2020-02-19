Ryan Newman ‘Awake and Speaking’ After Daytona 500 Horror Crash
Many witnesses feared the worst when Ryan Newman suffered a horrific wreck in the final lap of Monday’s Daytona 500. Hours went by before NASCAR officials were able to confirm that Newman was alive following the crash, and a fresh update Tuesday has provided more relief. According to The Washington Post, Newman’s racing team has confirmed that the driver is “awake and speaking” in his hospital bed. “Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country,” Roush Fenway Racing said Tuesday. “They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.” However, the extent of Newman’s injuries are still unknown—and it’s not clear if he plans to return to racing after his expected recovery. Newman, 42, was leading the Daytona 500 on Monday night when his Ford was nudged into a wall, leading to the terrifying crash.