Daytona 500 Driver Ryan Newman ‘Seriously Injured’ in Horror Crash
The Daytona 500 ended Monday night with a horrifying crash involving Ryan Newman, who was leading at the time. Newman was left with serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to NASCAR officials. The crash came on the last lap when Newman’s Ford was knocked into a wall by challenger Ryan Blaney at a speed of nearly 190 mph. The car flipped onto its roof, skidded upside down with flames shooting out of it. It was then hit again by another car which sent it flying clean off the track. Emergency vehicles rushed to the car to extinguish the flames, and they put up black screens around the wreckage as Newman was removed. He was transported to the nearby Halifax Medical Center, according to the Washington Post, and two hours later NASCAR officials confirmed Newman was in a “serious condition” but is expected to survive. Joe Gibbs apologized for his team celebrating victory in Monday’s race, saying he had not informed the winning driver of the scale of the accident quickly enough. “I apologize to everybody,” he said.