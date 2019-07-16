CHEAT SHEET
‘TOO MUCH’
South Bend Cop Who Fatally Shot Black Man Resigns
The white police officer who fatally shot a black man last month in South Bend, Indiana, has quit his job, NBC News reports. Sgt. Ryan O’Neill shot 53-year-old Eric Logan dead on June 16 after he allegedly approached the officer with a knife. The killing provoked fury in the city and forced Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg to leave the campaign trail to deal with criticism of his police policies in his city. Police union president Harvey Mills said O’Neill quit over job-related stress, a lawsuit, and national media attention. He said “hateful things said on social media have been difficult” for the officer and his family. Mills said the “fights” over the killing are “just too much for Sgt. O’Neill and his family to undertake right now,” and added: “Resigning will allow him to focus on these challenges, as well as assist his wife with their three children.”