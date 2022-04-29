Police Search for Missouri Man Dubbed an ‘Extreme Danger’ After Allegedly Biting Off Man’s Ear
COME ON, MAN
A Missouri man who allegedly bit off another man’s ear last week is on the run and is considered “an extreme danger to the public,” police said Friday. Ryan Pierce, 39, forced his way into his estranged wife’s home on April 24 and chewed off a piece of an unnamed male victim’s earlobe, according to a probable cause statement obtained by KY3. The unnamed man “will have serious disfiguration to his ear for life due to the missing portion of his lower ear.” Pierce also allegedly attempted to gouge the man’s eyes out, bruising them both and causing one to swell completely shut, the filing stated. Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Lunderville said that Pierce is considered most dangerous to “any close friends, family, or past people he’s had dealings with that was not positive interactions.”