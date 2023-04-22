Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham Soccer Club Clinches Promotion to Football League
FAIRYTALE STORY
It may not be the English Premier League, but the North Wales soccer team bought by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in the documentary Welcome to Wrexham is movin’ on up. After a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood on Saturday, Wrexham AFC has qualified for promotion to the Football League, the fourth tier of English soccer, for the first time in 15 years. William, Prince of Wales, congratulated the Red Dragons on their achievement, tweeting, “A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud.” Wrexham, the third-oldest soccer club in the world, has gained an international legion of fans after Reynolds and McElhenny turned their real-life underdog story into a hit Disney+ series.