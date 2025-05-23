Ryan Reynolds Pitches Disney an R-Rated ‘Star Wars’ Production
Ryan Reynolds, who starred in, wrote, and produced the R-rated action-comedy Deadpool & Wolverine last year, said the Star Wars franchise should have an R-rated “property” as well. On a recent episode of The Box Office podcast, Reynolds described his pitch to Disney. “Why don’t we do an R-rated Star Wars property?” he recalled saying. “‘It doesn’t have to be overt, A+ characters. There’s a wide range of characters you could use. And I don’t mean R-rated to be vulgar; R-rated as a Trojan horse for emotion. I always wonder why studios don’t want to just gamble on something like that.” Reynolds wouldn’t act in the production but would contribute as a writer or producer. “I’m not saying I want to be in it,” he said. “I’d want to produce and write or be a part of behind the scenes. Those kinds of IP subsist really well on scarcity and surprise. We don’t get scarcity really with Star Wars because of Disney+, but you can certainly still surprise people.”