Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Newest Child is a Boy
GENDER REVEAL
Ryan Reynolds revealed in a new Instagram video that his fourth child with Blake Lively is a boy, ending months of speculation around 14-month-old Olin’s gender. He had only just disclosed the toddler’s name. In the video, Reynolds reminisced on his friendship with John Bell, a super-fan of Welsh soccer team Wrexham Football Club, of which Reynolds is co-owner. Bell’s late son Jake’s suicide sent him into “a very dark place,” Bell said. Jake was a fan of Deadpool, who Reynolds plays in his newest movie Deadpool & Wolverine, so Reynolds gave Bell “the proper Hollywood Deadpool treatment,” transforming Bell into his character. Reynolds applauded Bell overcoming his struggles and then revealed, “I want to share with you that I too have a son.” “Boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job,” Reynolds said. Reynolds and Lively have three daughters, James, 9, Ines, 7 and Betty, 4.