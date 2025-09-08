Ryan Reynolds Reveals the ‘Inexcusable’ Act On Set That Angered Denzel Washington

A British Airways flight heading to Singapore was forced to make an emergency landing at Sydney Airport on Monday. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner issued the highest possible distress signal a pilot can give after reporting smoke in the cockpit around an hour after takeoff, prompting it to turn around. “We heard the captain say we need a senior crew member to come to the cockpit now, and then we started thinking there’s something wrong,” passenger Mandy Ramson told 7News. Around 10 minutes later, the crew announced that they were turning around because “they smelled fuel in the cockpit. It was really, really scary,” she added. The cause of the smoke has not yet been determined, but the aircraft landed safely with no injuries. An investigation into the incident is now underway. “The flight landed safely with crew and customers disembarking as they normally would, and our teams are working hard to get their journeys back on track as soon as possible,” an airline spokesperson said.
Charlie Sheen is pulling back the curtain on the demons that drove him to addiction, revealing that a lifelong struggle with stuttering first pushed him toward alcohol. “Drinking just... it softened the edges,” Sheen told Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan while promoting his new memoir, The Book of Sheen. “It gave me just freedom of speech.” Sheen said it wasn’t until his 2000 role on the sitcom Spin City that he finally opened up to colleagues about his stutter. “When I got the first script for Spin and I was going through it, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a problem. That’s gonna be a problem. I can’t say that,’” he recalled. “So yeah, when in doubt, just be human enough to be vulnerable, and to know that it’s OK to ask for help.” But by then, Sheen said, he was already deep in a spiral. He first tried crack cocaine in 1992, he said, just two years after his family staged an intervention that led to his first stint in rehab. “It’s hard to ask for help when somebody else has raised your hand for you,” Sheen admitted. “Wanting to always be in control of things, wanting to do things my way.”
Toraya Reid, the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid, has been shot and killed, just weeks before the start of the NBA season. Police have arrested Reid’s partner, 29-year-old Shaquille Green, who was spotted fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting took place at an apartment complex in Jackson Township on Saturday. He has been charged with her murder. In a post on Facebook, Reid’s other sister, Jakahya, labelled Green a “coward,” and wrote, “My sister has a name. She is not just some girl; she’s not just the [NBA superstar] sister. She has a name, and that is Toraya Reid. Respect her or don’t mention her at all.” Reid is yet to comment publicly on the shooting, but shared pictures of himself and his sister as children on Instagram following the news. The Timberwolves star previously spoke of the influence his sister played in his life growing up, telling an interviewer in 2023, “My older sister is super protective, she treats us like she’s our parent. Because I was the only boy, everybody was always paying attention to me because I was playing basketball in another city. Everybody made sure I was ok.”
Ryan Reynolds Reveals the ‘Inexcusable’ Act On Set That Angered Denzel Washington
Ryan Reynolds admitted that he once committed an “inexcusable” deed of playing dumb after his phone’s ring tone disrupted Denzel Washington’s acting on set. The Deadpool actor recalled the moment Friday at the Toronto Film Festival while promoting his documentary, John Candy: I Like Me. Reynolds 48, angered his co-star Washington, 70, while filming the 2012 action thriller Safe House. The disturbance took place during the filming of a very emotional final scene when a cellphone’s ringtone went off. “He’s been shot, wounded, dying, admits all the stuff that he did wrong. Tears start rolling down his face,” Reynolds recalled. “And suddenly you hear—and this is take two, by the way, because take one there was a technical problem—we hear [Frank Sinatra singing] ‘Come fly with me, let’s fly, let’s fly away.’” According to Reynolds, the Malcolm X star yelled “Who the f---’s phone is that?” The Sinatra song was Reynold’s ringtone at the time, but the Red Notice star said he played dumb. “I stand up and look at all the stuntmen around me, and I go, ‘Who the f---’s phone is that? Inexcusable!’” he said. The Daily Beast has reached out to Washington’s representative for comment.
A YouTube survival challenge turned into a real-life emergency after a contestant vanished for nearly 18 hours in the Michigan wilderness before being found safe, authorities said. The 36-year-old Californian woman was last seen leaving the show’s base camp around 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 to search for water. When she failed to return, organizers launched their own search before calling police at 5 a.m. the following morning. The coordinated operation unfolded in Pigeon River State Forest in Charlton Township, a sprawling, swampy landscape still scarred by a freak ice storm in March. Michigan State Police deployed canine teams and a helicopter, with Trooper 6 ultimately spotting the missing woman deep in the forest at 10:40 a.m. “Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded … to assist the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office in locating a 36-year-old woman missing from California,” police said on X. “At approximately 10:40 a.m. Trooper 6 located the missing woman and directed the canine units to her. Law enforcement officers and firefighters were able to walk her out of the woods safely.” She endured rain and cold but managed to walk out under her own power. EMS released her with no serious injuries.
Fugitive father Tom Phillips, who spent nearly four years on the run after abducting his three small children, has been shot dead by police following a botched armed robbery in the New Zealand countryside. Phillips became involved in a deadly shootout after robbing a farm supplies store in the Waikato area and attempting to evade police on a quad bike with one of his children in tow. When a set of road spikes burst his tires, he began shooting at officers with a “high-powered rifle,” hitting one in the head, before being killed by officers returning fire. The child was taken into custody and helped lead police to a remote campsite in the wilderness, where their young siblings were found. The three children, aged 9, 10, and 11, are believed to be in contact wth their mother, who says she is “deeply relieved” the ordeal has ended. Police had avoided a high-stakes confrontation with Phillips over fears his children may be harmed, and described the incident as a “devastating outcome for all involved.” The wounded officer is described as having “critical, but survivable” injuries and is recovering in a nearby hospital.
Legendary Supertramp co-founder and frontman Rick Davies has died at 81 after fighting cancer. The British songwriter, who penned “Goodbye Stranger” and “Bloody Well Right,” died at home in Long Island, the band said in a statement announcing his death. The band said, “The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder, Rick Davies, after a long illness. Rick passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5th. We had the privilege of knowing him, and playing with him for over fifty years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies.” The Guardian reports Davies was diagnosed with the bone marrow-attacking multiple myeloma in 2015. Born in Swindon in 1944, he was the only original member still in the band after the other co-founder, Roger Hodgson, left the band in 1983 to pursue a solo career. Disputes about royalties blighted their relationship. In a social media post, the band also paid tribute to Davies for his “warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue.”
What is Donald Trump’s most overused phrase? While he’s fond of “sad,” “beautiful,” “tariffs” and “thank you for attention to this matter,” there’s one sentence the president just keeps on repeating. As far back as 2017, websites were doing supercut reels on Trump’s reliance on the phrase, “Like you’ve never seen before.” Whether it be money, state dinners, or airports like you’ve never seen before, he is in a constant state of promising something unprecedented. Before being elected last year, Trump was stating that groceries had gone up “at levels that nobody’s ever seen before” and spoke about the “Kamala crime wave” that was “going on at levels that nobody has ever seen before.” This year, he’s stopped crime, boosted the military, and the economy like you’ve never seen before. A 2024 search by The Atlantic found Trump had already uttered the phrase “nobody has ever seen before” around 1000 times. He has already used some variation of “like you’ve never seen before” 194 times this year, according to Roll Call Factba.se, which tracks his statements. A new report by the Associated Press states the president’s default hyperbole is no accident. “For extreme responses, everything demands an extreme context,” Brian Ott, a communication professor at Missouri State University said. White House spokesperson Liz Huston told the Associated Press: “Repetition is the key to any good messaging and President Trump is the greatest communicator in the history of American politics.” Roll Call’s Bill Frischling explained the phrase seemed to be a verbal tic for Trump, used only when he is going off-script, as he shies away from it in his social media posts.
Actor Danny Trejo has taken to Instagram to let the world know he is not dead, despite what you may have seen online to the contrary. “Thank you all for your concern but I am very much alive,” the 81-year-old star of Machete, From Dusk to Dawn and Spy Kids wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Someone is spreading fake news.” The rumors gained weight when actor John Leguizamo shared a mock-up of a fake death tribute post on Instagram on Saturday, which had been circulating online from a fake social media site. The traction of the post forced Trejo to shut down the reports. Trejo remains a prolific working actor in movies and TV, appearing in the 2024 films The Night They Came Home and Tim Travers & The Time Traveler’s Paradox. His most recent work has been providing voice-overs for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ninja Turtles, Futurama, Chibiverse and Krapopolis. On August 29, Trejo appeared at a special Los Angeles screening of Machete last month and took part in a pre-screening conversation with screenwriter Álvaro Rodríguez.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s eldest son Patrick Schwarzenegger tied the knot to Abby Champion Saturday after postponing the ceremony due to White Lotus. Patrick, 31, who followed in his famous father’s footsteps to become an actor, got married to the model in a luxurious, star-studded ceremony at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Idaho. The couple tied the knot in front of friends and family, including Chris Pratt, who is married to Patrick’s sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Actors Rob Lowe and Jason Isaacs were also in attendance. Patrick and Abby, 28, got engaged in December 2023 after dating for eight years, but had to push back their ceremony due to his filming schedule for White Lotus. Patrick, who appeared on the third season of the show as Saxon Ratliff, recalled the moment on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Finally a year and a half ago, we got engaged, and it was our moment,” he said. “It was this great thing, and about a few days later, I booked White Lotus." Filming the hit HBO show required Patrick to film in Thailand for the next seven months, but the actor said his fiancée did not mind. “She was ecstatic because she’s a huge fan,” he said.