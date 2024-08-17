Ryan Seacrest Ex Shana Wall Claims Airline Spiked Drink With Plastic
STIFF DRINK
Ryan Seacrest’s ex Shana Wall is suing American Airlines after she claims that she was served a drink spiked with shards of plastic. In a lawsuit filed at the Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday, Wall, 51, alleged that she suffered damage to her throat, vocal chords, and digestive track following the incident that left her bedridden and unable to work, reported the New York Post. Wall claims she now requires ongoing medical care and is seeking unspecified damages over the incident, which reportedly happened May 1. “[American Airlines] had a duty to provide beverages and food that was uncontaminated and fit for consumption,” Wall’s complaint contended, and “created the dangerous, defective and unsafe condition on the airplane.” Wall dated TV and radio host Seacrest from 2003 to 2005. According to IMDB, she has made appearances on the shows The Amazing Race and Entourage.