Ryan Seacrest to Replace Pat Sajak as Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’
FRESH FACE
The rumors are true. American media personality and Hollywood emcee Ryan Seacrest will succeed beloved host Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune in 2024, sources familiar with the plan told The New York Times. Talk of Sajak’s successor began shortly after he announced his retirement as host two weeks ago following a more than four-decade run as the face of the game show. Bloomberg had reported earlier that Secreast was among a list of candidates being considered for the job, with some sources saying he was the frontrunner. Other big celebs also expressed their interest in taking over Wheel of Fortune, including Whoopi Goldberg and Stephen A. Smith. One source told the Times that Sajak’s co-host, Vanna White, has another year in her contract and is in negotiations to continue with the show. “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest confirmed in a statement on Instagram. “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”