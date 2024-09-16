Suspected Trump Gunman Was Rejected by Ukrainian Army: ‘Full of S**t’
A former Ukrainian official has slammed claims that suspected gunman Ryan Routh had any formal ties to the country’s International Legion, according to a report. Routh, who is currently in custody after allegedly orchestrating the second attempt on Donald Trump’s life in as many months, is reported to have traveled to Ukraine in the weeks following the launch of Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022. An unnamed former official with the International Legion told The Telegraph that Routh gained notoriety within the organization for promising “hundreds of recruits from Afghanistan and Syria that never materialized.” They added that “eccentric” Routh had been “called out a number of times by Legion people,” while the ex-official said they “could smell a mile away that he was full of s--t.” In a statement, the International Legion said Routh had “never been part of, associated with, or linked” to the organization “in any capacity.”