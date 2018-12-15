Ryan Zinke Out as Donald Trump's Interior Secretary, Leaving at End of the Year
Embattled Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is resigning from his position in the wake of legal issues, Bloomberg reported Saturday morning. According to Bloomberg, “concern about legal costs and scrutiny of his travel, political activity and potential conflicts of interest were factors in Zinke’s decision.” Zinke has notified President Trump that he is stepping down. Shortly after Jacobs broke the news, Trump tweeted, “Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation.......” Potential candidates that have surfaced include Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Ohio Gov. Butch Otter and Utah Attorney General Scott Reyes are among the contenders, Jacobs noted. Zinke’s decision comes several months after an internal report found that he had violated regulations by letting his family ride alongside him in government vehicles, and a subsequent Department of Justice Investigation.