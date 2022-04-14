Ryanair Accused of Blocking Ukrainian Refugees Who Had No Printer for Paper Tickets
‘INSANE’
Notoriously frugal carrier Ryanair has been accused of leaving a family of Ukrainian refugees “shattered” after turning them away from a flight to safety because they didn’t have the resources to print out their tickets or pay a £50 check-in fee. “I can’t believe they’ve been treated like this,” Michelina Primrose, a Nottingham woman who is hosting the fleeing Kyiv family, told The Times of London. She said a Ukrainian woman, her husband, and their 2-year-old daughter were all set to take shelter in Nottingham after they received emergency visas for the U.K. when their own Kyiv home was destroyed in the war. But due to their circumstances, they were not able to print out their boarding passes for the flight or pay the fee required to reissue the documents, so they were blocked from boarding. Primrose said she and her husband wound up footing the bill for a whole new flight, for which the Ukrainian family had to wait another eight hours. “Why couldn’t they waiver or print their tickets, instead of making them feel stupid and like they were criminals like they did? They carried on as if it was too much hassle,” she said. Another British citizen, Lena North, blasted Ryainair’s “insane” policies after she said the airline refused to let her 15-year-old nephew fly as an unaccompanied minor when she tried to evacuate him from Odesa. The airline has reportedly offered to refund the money Primrose paid for the Ukrainian family’s replacement flight.