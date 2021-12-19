Ryanair CEO Thinks ‘Idiot’ Anti-Vaxxers Shouldn’t Be Allowed on Flights
NOT ON MY PLANE
Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has said “idiot” anti-vaxxers shouldn’t be allowed to visit hospitals, ride subways, shop for groceries, and certainly shouldn’t be allowed to fly in airplanes, The Telegraph reports. “I don’t think that governments should permit those people who are not vaccinated to go and infect everybody else,” he was quoted as saying, adding that authorities should “make life difficult” for those who refuse the jab. “If you personally object to vaccination . . . we respect your right to be an idiot.” The broadside comes as cities and countries around the world reinstate lockdown orders as COVID-19 cases surge amid the rise of the Omicron variant. The CEO also noted that the lockdowns pose a startling threat to the travel industry, saying he expects the outbreak to deter 1 million customers in December alone.