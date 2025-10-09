Passenger Jet Comes 6 Minutes From Disaster in 100 MPH Storm

A plane was left with just six minutes of fuel after being battered by 100 mph winds and having to do three go-arounds. An investigation has been launched into Ryanair Flight FR3418. The Boeing 737 was being operated by Malta Air when it came minutes from disaster on Friday. It attempted to touch down in Scotland’s Glasgow Prestwick Airport after taking off from Pisa Galileo Galilei Airport in Italy. Storm Amy battered the U.K. over the weekend, which impacted the flight. The Herald reports it was forced to go around twice at Glasgow, before redirecting to Edinburgh. There, it was forced to go around again, changing course for Manchester, England. On the way it issued a distress call, known as a Squawk 7700. By the time it landed safely, it had just 220kg of fuel, enough for around five to six more minutes of flying, according to The Aviation Herald. A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it had “commenced an investigation into a serious incident.” Speaking to the Ayr Advertiser, passenger Alexander Marchi said, “The second time it was a very bumpy ride and we almost reached the tarmac, but at the last minute we pulled up very sharply.” Ryanair said it was “cooperating fully” and “unable to comment,” People reports.