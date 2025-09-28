Ryder Cup Cans MC For Chanting ‘F**k You’ at Professional Golfer
The PGA of America has confirmed that Heather McMahan will not be returning to her role as master of ceremonies at the Ryder Cup. The actress and comedian was heard leading chants of “f–k you Rory” against professional golfer Rory McIlroy earlier this weekend. “Heather McMahan has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup,” the group said in a statement. The chants are understood to have first started on Saturday morning. McIlroy told fans to “shut the f–k up” after being heckled while trying to tee up a shot. “I don’t mind them having a go at us,” the Northern Irish professional golfer told reporters later in the day. “Like, that’s to be expected. I mean, that’s what an away Ryder Cup is. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.”