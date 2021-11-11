CHEAT SHEET
Louisiana Man Raped Two More Teens He Met on Snapchat After 11-Year-Old: Cops
An 18-year-old in Louisiana was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old in February, but after the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s officers booked him the first time, they made a horrifying discovery. Ryheim Ross raped a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old as well, they allege. Ross has been charged with first-degree rape of a victim under 13 for the alleged assault on the 11-year-old, and he was charged with first-degree rape in connection with his alleged assaults on the other two victims. He met and targeted his victims via Snapchat, police allege. Ross is also charged with domestic battery against his live-in girlfriend, an adult.