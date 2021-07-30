TikTok Star and Teen Girl Shot at Horror Film Screening Were ‘Executed’ on First Date: Dad
HEARTACHE
The father of the 18-year-old teen killed at a California movie screening of The Forever Purge on Monday said she was on her first solo date with 19-year-old TikTok influencer Anthony Barajas when she was killed. David Goodrich, 43, told the Daily Mail that Rylee and Barajas met weeks prior and, despite initially having doubts about her daughter’s new date, Barajas quickly won him over. “She sat there with this huge grin on her face, seeing that I was accepting of this boy, she was so happy,” he said. “I could tell she really, really liked this boy. And he really, really liked her. She was so f--ing happy.”
However, he said Rylee was shot one in the back of the head, execution style, during the film. Barajas tried to turn after hearing the shot, and a bullet went through his eye, he said. He remains on life support. Days later, Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and robbery. Cops have said the shooting was totally random. Goodrich said Rylee’s wallet was found at Jimenez’ home, leading him to believe it was a robbery gone wrong. He think the attack may have been influenced by The Forever Purge, in which migrants are targeted when the U.S. descends into a lawless following a “purge.”