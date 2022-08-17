CHEAT SHEET
Saatchi Gallery Calls Off Russian-Organized Ukrainian Art Show After Fierce Criticism
Saatchi Gallery in London has called off The Ukrainian Way, an upcoming exhibition of art by Ukrainian artists with all proceeds going to a Ukrainian art charity, after backlash on social media arose due to the involvement of controversial Russian banker Igor Tsukanov and Russian consultant Marat Guelman, The Art Newspaper reports. “Saatchi Gallery was not the organizer or curator of The Ukrainian Way nor was it involved in any direct communication with the artists or collectors,” the gallery’s press office said in a statement to The Art Newspaper. “[Saatchi Gallery will] find ways to showcase the works of Ukrainian artists, raise awareness of the unacceptable situation in Ukraine and to generate funds to support Ukrainian culture.”