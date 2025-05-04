Quinta Brunson was joined on stage by superstar singer Sabrina Carpenter on Saturday night as she opened SNL. The 35-year-old Abbott Elementary creator/star was surprised by the “Espresso” artist while singing a song about being short.

“I’m proof you can do anything you put your mind to, even if people look down on you, whether it’s because of where you come from or literally because you’re only 4′11,″ the actress quipped before launching into a showtune-inspired number.

Halfway through the song, Brunson was startled as the famously short pop star made an entrance.

“One shorty to another: When you eat short ribs, does it just taste like ribs?” Brunson asked Carpenter.

“I never thought about it like that but, yeah!” Carpenter replied. “Here’s a question for you. When you read short stories, do they feel like novels?”

The pair continued the song, singing about being the same height as door handles, window ledges, and people’s knees, until they were again interrupted by short king and SNL cast member Marcello Hernández.

“I just thought I would come stand next to you because it makes me look super tall,” the 5′6″ actor joked.

All three of them were then joined by former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who claimed that being 6′4″ feels like being 4′11″ in the “basketball world.”

The group then proceeded to close out the performance together.