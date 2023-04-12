Sabrina Carpenter Canceled Portland Show Over ‘Security Threat’
SCARY
A Sabrina Carpenter show in Oregon was canceled on Monday night after a “credible threat” was made, the promoter said. AEG Presents told Rolling Stone that fans at the Keller Auditorium in Portland were sent home before Carpenter appeared on stage “out of an abundance of caution.” Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard of the Portland Police Bureau told the outlet: “Employees with the Crystal Ballroom called after they received a phone call from an anonymous person claiming they were going to blow up the venue.” After the cancellation, Carpenter informed attendees that they would be refunded and the show rescheduled. “I can’t tell you how much it breaks my heart,” the singer tweeted, adding that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the sudden change of plans.