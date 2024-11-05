Sabrina Carpenter Engaged More Voters Than Any Other Artist This Year

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Shapewear has come a long, long way in the past few years, with premium brands launching more inclusive sizing and colorways as well as sexier styles. But never before have we seen customizable shapewear. Knix, a leader in innovative shapewear that is not only flattering but also body-positive and impressively comfortable to wear, recently debuted a game-changing personalized shapewear collection designed to work with your curves—not against them. The new shapewear line is designed with the brand’s patented PerfectCut technology, which allows you to literally tailor the shapewear to fit your body like a bespoke garment. Each of the shapewear items in this collection is designed with velvet perforations, allowing you to trim the item to your exact liking.

The collection includes a range of shapewear garments, from high-rise bodysuits to leakproof briefs; Knix has created an industry-disrupting category that allows you to smooth, shape, and adjust your shapewear without going to a tailor. It’s the ultimate way to maximize your wardrobe’s versatility without investing in a handful of new items.