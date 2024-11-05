Cheat Sheet
Sabrina Carpenter Engaged More Voters Than Any Other Artist This Year

GEN Z TURNOUT
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.05.24 4:15PM EST 
Sabrina Carpenter.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Sabrina Carpenter reached more voters than any other artist this year through the non-profit organization HeadCount, according to Variety. On the singer’s “Short n’ Sweet” tour, she used giveaways and sweepstakes to connect her fans to voter information, and ultimately reached 183,000 potential voters and helped register 27,000 new ones. The “Espresso” singer’s stats broke Ariana Grande’s 2019 record for voter engagement through the platform by nearly double, after Grande partnered with HeadCount on her “Sweetener World Tour.” HeadCount has reached 300,000 voters by partnering with musicians like Carpenter, Grande, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and more, according to a press release reviewed by Variety. Most of those reached have been Gen Z and millennial potential voters. The news comes after Taylor Swift made an impact in the 2024 election with her Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris and directing fans to vote.gov, which nearly 350,000 people visited from her unique URL by the following day.

Read it at Variety

You’ll Never Guess Who’s Spending Election Night With Trump at Mar-a-Lago
SLUMBER PARTY
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 11.05.24 3:07PM EST 
SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on Oct. 26, 2024, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Donald Trump will spend Election Night hunkered down at his beloved Palm Beach golf resort with one of his top campaign backers, Elon Musk, The New York Times reports. The former president is reportedly hosting multiple events at Mar-a-Lago throughout the night, with different tiers of exclusivity for his various guests. Some donors will join him for dinner, with others invited to attend a speech at the Palm Beach Convention Centre a little later in the evening. Given how close the vote promises to be, and the level of electoral disinformation already being spread online, some commentators have raised concerns over the prospects of Trump using Musk’s control of X, formerly Twitter, to create disruption and sow distrust as the count comes in. Over the past few weeks, Musk has repeatedly pushed false claims about the ongoing vote, such as releasing information on votes that were cast early to falsely imply Trump had a strong lead in key swing states like Pennsylvania, which otherwise remain too close to call.

Read it at The New York Times

Netanyahu Fires Nemesis While World Is Distracted by Election
GOOD DAY TO BURY BAD NEWS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 11.05.24 1:41PM EST 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant at press conference
ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In politics, it seems, timing is everything. After months at odds over Israel’s handling of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has chosen the day of one of the most hotly contested U.S. presidential election in modern history to fire his Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant. “In the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust is required between the prime minister and the defense minister,” Netanyahu said in a statement on Tuesday, quoted by the Financial Times. “Unfortunately, although in the first months of the campaign there was such trust and there was very fruitful work, over the past few months this trust has cracked between me and the defense minister,” he added. The Israeli Prime Minister had previously attempted to fire Gallant in March 2023, just five months into the conflict, but was forced to reverse his decision after the move prompted protests on the streets of Jerusalem. Gallant has not yet publicly commented on his dismissal beyond a short post on social media, in which he said “the security of the State of Israel was and will always remain the mission of my life.”

Read it at Financial Times

Revealed: What Donald Trump Did After He Finished Campaigning
DISCO DON
Sean Craig
Published 11.05.24 11:55AM EST 
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump dances off stage at the end of a campaign rally at the Grappone Convention Center on January 19, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara detailed on Tuesday what the family patriarch did after wrapping up campaigning Monday: He blasted music at full volume on his airplane. “There was a lot of loud music being played,” Lara Trump told Fox & Friends. “Anybody who has been on [Trump Force One] with my father-in-law knows he’s a big music fan, so we had a lot of loud, very pumped-up music going.” The wife of Eric Trump also said that “nobody was drinking on the plane,” in keeping with Donald Trump’s teetotaler ways. Lara Trump didn’t specify what music her father-in-law was blasting, but Axios reported earlier this year that, among the songs Trump likes to blast at his Mar-a-Lago resort are Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain,” Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” and R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion.” At his rallies, Trump has also shown a fondness for The Village People’s disco smash “YMCA,” and he notoriously once spent nearly 40 minutes in MAGA ecstasy dancing on stage to a playlist that included James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” and Luciano Pavarotti’s rendition of “Ave Maria.”

5
Woman Alleges Vicious Rape by Conor McGregor
'BRUTAL ASSAULT'
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 11.05.24 2:50PM EST 
Conor McGregor
Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Trigger warning: This story contains a graphic description of alleged sexual assault.

A woman who alleges she was raped in Dublin by the Irish-born Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor claims she was attacked with such force by the fighter that a tampon she was wearing became wedged inside her vagina, and later had to be removed with forceps. In graphic evidence presented at the High Court in Dublin, Nikita Hand’s legal team said she was pinned down and raped by McGregor at a December 2018 gathering in a Dublin hotel suite, to which she had been invited because her partner was friends with McGregor’s partner’s brother. Her attorney said McGregor flipped her over, put her in an arm lock and told her: “Now you know what it was like to be in the Octagon when I went down three times.” Dr Daniel Kane, a gynecologist who examined Hand in the sexual assault unit of Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital on Dec. 10th, 2018 told the court she was distressed and crying and found it difficult to sit due to pain. Upon examining her he found the tampon, and said he had conducted some 340 examinations of women and this was the first time he found a tampon still inside a woman after sexual intercourse, according to a report in the Irish Times. Hand‘s attorney said: “Mr McGregor will tell you that this was a consensual encounter, that they were just having fun and a bit of rough sex. That’s his answer... What he is saying is that she gave him a license to carry out what has to have been a brutal assault on her body.” McGregor’s team claim the civil case is an attempt at extortion.

Read it at The Irish Times

Inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6: A Senator Remembers Fear and Chaos
LISTEN UP
The Daily Beast
Updated 11.05.24 11:24AM EST 
Published 11.05.24 10:52AM EST 
Cory Book, DB Podcast
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty

As voters grapple with the possibility of a fresh wave of violence following Election Day, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) looked back on Jan. 6, 2021, in an interview on The Daily Beast Podcast. “I wasn’t prepared,” he said of that day’s insurrection. While rioters breached the Capitol, politicians and staffers inside were forced to decide seemingly between certifying the electoral vote and staying safe. As two of the Senate’s younger members, Booker said he and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) made a plan to stay behind in the Senate chambers to fight off any rioters. “Let’s just take the end, just in case people break through those doors and we have to fight them off,” he recalled telling Kelly. Once they left the chamber, Booker described running through tunnels beneath the Capitol while rioters “were screaming bloody murder.” He remembered seeing wounded Capitol police officers; five police officers died as a result of injuries they received that day. Once he’d found a secure location, “I turn on the TV,” Booker said. “And the first image I saw just feet from where I sit in the Senate chamber, was a Confederate flag.”

North Korean Troops Accidentally Kill Russian Soldiers After Shooting in Wrong Direction
FRIENDLY FIRE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 11.05.24 11:47AM EST 
Putin and Kim Jong Un
Vladimir Smirnov/Reuters

A captured Russian soldier claims his unit was shot at by the very same North Korean troops sent in to help them retake territory seized by the Ukrainian military. In a newly released video, published by the Daily Mail, the fighter, who has not been identified, claims he and several other soldiers, including at least ten North Koreans, were sent into the forest in the Kursk region to dig trenches when they came under attack. “During the assault, the Koreans started firing at us,” he said. “We tried to explain to them where to aim, but I think they shot two of our own,” he goes on, adding that “I decided it was better to surrender in this situation than to be killed by our own bullet[s].” Russian President Vladimir Putin has neither confirmed nor denied the presence of North Korean troops in Kursk, which was taken by Ukrainian forces in August of this year. Ukrainian intelligence, meanwhile, maintain that Pyongyang has sent up to 10,000 soldiers to bolster forces in the region. Experts say they’ve likely been deployed as cannon fodder for an upcoming offensive, given the poor level of training many of them are reported to have received.

Read it at Daily Mail

MAGA Mega-Donor Bernie Marcus Dies on Election Day
GONE TOO SOON
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 11.05.24 10:37AM EST 
Bernie Marcus
Getty Images

A billionaire Republican mega-donor has shuffled off this mortal coil on the morning of one of the most consequential US elections in modern history. The death of Bernard “Bernie” Marcus, a co-founder of Home Depot and long-time supporter of Donald Trump, was announced by the home improvement corporation on Tuesday morning. “Bernie was an inspiration in many ways,” the company said in its statement. “He never lost sight of his humble roots, using his success not for fame or fortune but to generously help others.” Born 1929 in New Jersey to a family of Russian Jewish immigrants, Marcus co-founded Home Depot in 1979 and served on the company’s board until his retirement in 2002. Throughout his life, he donated millions of dollars to Republican political figures, including Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. During his later years, he made repeat appearances on right-wing news outlets in support of Trump’s presidential aspirations and accomplishments, stating in a 2022 interview with the Financial Times that “woke people have taken over the world” and that modern Americans have become work-shy on account of being “lazy,” “fat” and “stupid.”

Find the Daily Beast’s coverage of the 2024 election here. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Read it at CNN

9
First Sign of Violence as Election Judge Is Punched in the Face
HERE WE GO
Sean Craig
Updated 11.05.24 9:58AM EST 
Published 11.05.24 9:46AM EST 
The Orland Township office early voting polling place Nov. 1, 2018, in Orland Park, Illinois.
Ted Slowik/The Daily Southtown

A 24-year-old Illinois man was charged with aggravated battery after punching an election judge at an early voting location on Sunday, according to police. Police in the Chicago suburb Orland Park said they were called to the polling site at 11 a.m. after a man was reported causing a fracas in the voting line. They said Daniel Schmidt was “restrained by numerous people” after entering the voting location and trying to blow past a line of people waiting to vote. When an election judge asked him to go to the back of the line, Schmidt refused, at which point a second judge intervened. Police said he tried pushing past the election workers, yelled profanities at them and, when he was prevented again from entering, punched the second election judge in the face. The judge declined treatment. Schmidt faces two counts of aggravated battery to a person over 60 and misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and is due to appear back in court later this month.

Read it at Chicago Tribune

Queen Camilla Cancels Events While Suffering From Sickness
GET WELL
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 11.05.24 11:35AM EST 
Published 11.05.24 9:01AM EST 
Queen Camilla has pulled out of several events after falling ill, Buckingham Palace said.
EDDIE MULHOLLAND/Reuters

Britain’s Queen Camilla is taking time off work after contracting a chest infection. Buckingham Palace said that the queen, 77, will not be attending a “Field of Remembrance” ceremony on Thursday, with her place being taken by the Duchess of Gloucester. A palace spokesperson said Tuesday: “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest. With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal. She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.” The Remembrance ceremonies honoring veterans are some of the most sacrosanct engagements on the royal calendar. The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is expected to attend the official wreath-laying this weekend in her most high-profile engagement since returning to work after getting the all-clear following her cancer diagnosis. Official palace sources told The Daily Beast the queen was “resting privately at home” under doctors’ supervision. They added that Camilla would also “sadly” be unable to attend an Olympic and Paralympic reception scheduled for Thursday as well.

Read it at Gloucestershire Live

