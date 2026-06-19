Star Granted Restraining Order Over Deranged Fan
Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man accused of repeatedly showing up at her Los Angeles home. According to court documents obtained by ABC News, a judge ordered William Applegate, 31, to stay away from the singer, her sister Sarah Carpenter, and Sarah’s partner, George Smith, until June 17, 2031. The order prohibits Applegate from contacting the trio and requires him to remain at least 100 yards away from them, their home, workplaces, and vehicles. The ruling follows a civil harassment complaint Carpenter filed in May. In court documents, the “Espresso” singer alleged that Applegate arrived at her home uninvited on May 23 and attempted to enter by forcefully pushing down the handle of her front door. An LAPD detective stated in court filings that the singer was in “genuine fear” following the encounter. Although Applegate was arrested on May 23, private security personnel alleged that he returned to the property on two consecutive days after his release. During Wednesday’s hearing, Applegate reportedly claimed he and Carpenter were part of a classified military program that required them to “be together as soon as possible” for “national and global security.” He later said he would stay away if the singer personally requested it. Carpenter did not attend the hearing.