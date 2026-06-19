Star Granted Restraining Order Over Deranged Fan

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Right now, you can score up to 50 percent off on MasterClass subscriptions just in time for last-minute Father’s Day gifting (Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21). Whether he’s a home chef looking to refine his skills or a politics junkies, MasterClass has a course for any husband, dad, father-in-law, or anyone you’re celebrating this Sunday. Plus, you can send the gift instantly online by text or email. You do have to take a short quiz to get to the deal, but honestly, it’s worth the 60 seconds. Whether you waited until the last minute or not, you’ll be gifting the dad in your life with intelligent, cultured content and giving them the opportunity to learn something new from someone famous.