Sabrina Carpenter Jokes About Helping to Get Eric Adams Indicted
KIDDING, NOT KIDDING
From 2Pac to Keith Richards, plenty of artists have found themselves on the wrong side of the law, but how many can boast of prompting a federal probe into a sitting government official? “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or…” Sabrina Carpenter quipped at her Madison Square Garden show on Sunday night. The pop star was referring to ongoing speculation that her music video for hit “Feather” may have kickstarted an investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who’s just been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and solicitation of illegal campaign donations. According to the New York Post, a federal subpoena was recently issued to Our Lady of Mount-Carmel Annunciation Parish, the Brooklyn Catholic church where Carpenter’s racy clip was shot last year. The request apparently pertains to the relationship between Frank Carone, Adams’ former chief of staff, and Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello, the priest who gave Carpenter’s crew the go-ahead, as well as an internal investigation into why the shoot was greenlit in the first place.