It’s Not Caffeine; It’s This Tom Ford Bronzer That Gives Sabrina Carpenter Her Luminous Glow

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re walking around singing Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” on repeat, you’re not alone. The pop star is not only renowned for her infectious lyrics, but her bold, vintage-inspired makeup, including perfectly lined lips and luminous skin, has found major fanfare as well.

Carpenter recently shared a TikTok post detailing her go-to beauty products from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Aquaphor, and Rare Beauty. One of these pieces she uses in the video is a popular Tom Ford bronzer—and it’s miraculously still in stock.

The “Please, Please, Please” singer used the brand’s Shade and Illuminate Cream Contour Duo, $90, to bestow her contoured cheekbones with that luminous sun-kissed glow and accentuate her cheekbones.

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Cream Contour Duo The Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Cream Contour Duo features a buttery, lightweight bronzer and illuminator that glides easily onto your skin, leaving a long-lasting satin finish and radiance that suits any makeup routine. The bronzer-illuminator duo is easy to layer or wear on its own.

Looking for other go-to products from Sabrina Carpenter’s makeup bag? The celeb also applied Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter and Beauty Highlighter Wand, Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Lip Liner, and Lipstick in her TikTok post.

