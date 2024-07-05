Sabrina Carpenter Personally Asked for Amaaree to Open Her Tour
‘BREAKOUT MOMENT’
Amaraae was floored when pop star Sabrina Carpenter asked her to open for her upcoming Short n’ Sweet tour, so much so that she had to confront the chart-topper herself after their Vogue World appearances last month. “I’m at an afterparty, and I see Sabrina. And I ask her, ‘Sabrina, who made this choice for you?’” the singer, whose 2023 album Fountain Baby debuted to critical acclaim and Pitchfork’s “Best New Music” honorific, told People. “She’s like, ‘Well, I made it myself.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ She [goes], ‘My best friend put me on to your album, and we f---ing loved it. And we loved it so much that I genuinely wanted you to be on this tour.’” The “Espresso” singer wanted Amaraee to bring “an edge and an energy” to her opening run, which will span from Sept. 23 through Oct. 14. “This is an artist really trying to become an artist,” Amaraee said. “And after five albums, this is their breakout moment. I could see myself in that.” Carpenter announced on Thursday that the upcoming arena tour had sold out.