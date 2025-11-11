Hit Pop Star to Lead ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Inspired Movie Musical
DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE
Sabrina Carpenter will star in an untitled new musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Universal Pictures will release the musical, with Carpenter serving as both lead and producer. The 26-year-old’s first major studio feature was announced shortly after her album Man’s Best Friend earned six Grammy nominations. Although Carpenter is most recently known for her music career, she also has acting experience, including her breakthrough role on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World and later appearances in films such as The Hate U Give and Tall Girl. According to sources, Carpenter approached Universal with the idea for the upcoming project in 2024, and it evolved when Lorene Scafaria, who worked on HBO’s Succession, came on as writer and director. In 2020, Netflix acquired the original feature pitch ALICE, which was also set to star Carpenter and have her produce under her At Last Productions banner, but the project fell through due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last Alice in Wonderland film, Alice Through the Looking Glass, was released in 2016 as a sequel to the Tim Burton–directed Alice in Wonderland, which grossed $1 billion worldwide. Both films starred Mia Wasikowska as Alice.