Sacha Baron Cohen brought his war with Facebook’s founder to the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night.

“The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads naughty propaganda and only has imaginary friends,” the comedian said midway through the ceremony. “His name is Mark Zuckerberg.”

As the audience awkwardly laughed, he added, “Sorry, sorry. This is an old intro for The Social Network. I’m actually talking about Jojo Rabbit. It’s nominated for two Golden Globes and it’s directed by its star, the brilliant and groundbreaking Taika Waititi.”

Baron Cohen’s comments follow a powerful speech he delivered at the Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now summit in November during which he singled out Zuckerberg for facilitating the spread of hate around the world.

“This is not about limiting anyone’s free speech,” Baron Cohen said at the time. “This is about giving people, including some of the most reprehensible people on earth, the biggest platform in history to reach a third of the planet.”

“Sadly, there will always be racists, misogynists, anti-Semites and child abusers,” he added. “But I think we could all agree that we should not be giving bigots and pedophiles a free platform to amplify their views and target their victims.”