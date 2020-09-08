Sacha Baron Cohen Secretly Filmed a ‘Borat’ Sequel
GREAT SUCCESS
Sacha Baron Cohen has reportedly completed shooting an unannounced sequel to his 2006 comedy masterpiece Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. According to Collider, the film “finds Borat thinking he’s a big movie star after the success of the original 2006 film made him famous, so he’s trying to hide from the public by pretending to be someone else, and starts meeting/interviewing people incognito.”
Speculation about the film, which could be released ahead of Election Day this fall, heated up after Baron Cohen was spotted driving around as the character in Los Angeles last month. In June, the British comedian crashed a far-right militia event in Olympia, Washington where he got attendees to sing along to racist lyrics about Barack Obama, Dr. Fauci, and the “Wuhan flu.”
