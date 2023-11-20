NY Teen Studying in England Killed by Housemate, Cops Say

Read it at NBC New York
A Long Island teenager studying abroad was stabbed to death by his housemate, according to police. Sachin Hawkins, 19, was attending the University of Hull in the United Kingdom, where he was born, hoping to become a special education teacher. “He was a special kid, he had so much love in his heart,” his mother, who has set up a GoFundMe to bring home her son’s body, told NBC New York. “What triggered it? That’s the question we’re all asking. Why Sachin?” The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Syed Hussain-Kazi.