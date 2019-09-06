CHEAT SHEET
RETRIBUTION
Sacramento Awards $2.4 Million to Stephon Clark’s Sons
The city of Sacramento, California, will pay $2.4 million to the sons of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man shot by police in March 2018, according to new court documents. The payment in part settles a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Clark’s family following the controversial shooting. The family initially sought $20 million for the children. Negotiations between the city and the family settled in June, but the awarded amount was not made public. The tax-exempt funds will be put in trust accounts for Clark’s two sons, ages 5 and 2, and awarded to them in three installments when they reach the ages of 22 and 25, according to court documents. Other members of Clark’s family have also filed suits with Sacramento seeking retribution, but settlements have yet to be reached.
City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood said in a statement that the settlement does not indicate the city’s responsibility in the death. “The city of Sacramento has determined that this partial resolution of the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Clark’s family is in the best interest of our community,” Wood said. “The agreement brings a key portion of the case to a conclusion, and avoids a potentially lengthy and expensive litigation process.”