California Sheriff Who Refused to Enforce Mask Order Gets COVID-19

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones has contracted the coronavirus and is one of “dozens” of employees in his office to get sick. The Sacramento Bee reports that Jones was infected by a co-worker and developed only mild symptoms. His office said it has been “following all recommended personal safety protocols”—but Jones has not used his authority to make sure the public is doing the same. When the state imposed a mask mandate, Jones said his officers would not be enforcing it, referring to potential violations as “minor.” He also announced last month that he would not make sure people were abiding by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s curfew as cases began surging.