Sacramento Kings Star Zach Randolph’s Brother Killed in Indiana

The brother of Sacramento Kings star Zach Randolph was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Indiana, according to local news reports. Roger Randolph, 35, was shot just before 5 a.m. outside Hop’s Blues Room restaurant in Marion, according to WTHR-TV, which cited police. Police have not released any information on a potential motive but said the shooting was not believed to be a random act. Roger Randolph was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2005 for his role in a nightclub shooting in Indiana. His brother was with him at the time of the incident but was not charged. Zach Randolph, 36, has played for five different teams over his 17 years with the NBA.