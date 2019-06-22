Sacramento Police Officer Suffered ‘Non-Survivable’ Wounds

A Sacramento police officer who was shot and killed during an ambush had no chance of surviving, police said on Friday. The rookie 26-year-old police officer, Tara O'Sullivan, was shot from behind several times and one of the wounds was “non-survivable,” according to the AP. Police Chief Daniel Hahn said that the gunman had two assault rifles, a shotgun, and a handgun when he opened fire on two officers who were helping a woman gather her belongings as part of a domestic violence call. The Sacramento Police Department is facing criticism due to the fact that it took 45 minutes to get to O’Sullivan during the armed standoff. During a news conference where the department also released body camera footage of the shooting, Hahn said that if the officers had tried to rescue their fallen colleague before an armored vehicle arrived that additional officers would have been murdered.