California GOP Group Honors Accused Capitol Rioter
MAN OF THE HOUR
A week after taking part in the Capitol riots, Jorge Riley resigned from the board of the Sacramento Republican Assembly, an activist conservative group. But the fact that Riley is now facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection didn’t stop the assembly from honoring him this week. The Sacramento Bee reports that Riley holds a trophy in a Facebook post about the ceremony, which recognized his 11 years on the board. A spokesman for the chapter’s parent group, the California Republican Assembly, said it is “concerned” about the decision to honor someone who participated in the siege. “As a political organization, we want to set an example for how you engage in political discourse, and Jorge’s actions were not how we believe you should be engaging in political discourse,” he told the paper.