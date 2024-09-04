Sade Returns With New Music Dedicated to Her Transgender Son
CHERISH THE DAY
Sade is releasing new music for the first time in six years to support transgender awareness. According to Variety, the song, titled “Young Lion”, is dedicated to her transgender son, Izaak, and will appear on the album, Transa. The eight-chapter album benefits transgender and non-binary artists. The British band, named after the singer, announced their participation in the album through Instagram on Wednesday. “Trans people have always existed, with many different names across time and culture, often as spiritual healers and leaders,” the caption reads in part. “As global systems continue to fail humanity and all life on Earth, the journey taken by trans people—and all peoples who have been oppressed—is a blueprint of possibility,” they continued. According to Variety, the album, which comes out Nov. 22, features other big names like André 3000 and Sam Smith. The project was put together by a non-profit called Red Hot, which, via their website, is “dedicated to fighting AIDS through pop culture.”