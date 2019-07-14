CHEAT SHEET
TRAGIC
Founder of Baton Rouge African American Museum Found Dead in a Car Trunk
Sadie Roberts-Joseph, a 75-year-old activist and the founder of Baton Rouge’s African American museum, was found dead in the trunk of a car about three miles from her home on Friday. CNN reports that no cause of death has been released, and that police have not so far said why they were led to the car where her body was found. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause and time of death. Roberts-Joseph founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American Museum in 2001, and more recently she founded the non-profit Community Against Drugs and Violence organization. “Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace in the community,” Baton Rogue Police Department said in a statement. “Ms. Sadie is a treasure to our community, she will be missed by BRPD and her loss will be felt in the community she served.”