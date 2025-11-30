Safe That Held Pam and Tommy Lee Sex Tape Sells at Auction

George Clooney has opened up about the role that was taken from him by his now-Hollywood-legend friend, Brad Pitt. “I got to the final test for a role in Thelma & Louise‚” the 64-year-old actor told The Times about the famous Ridley Scott film, recalling that at the time he was working in TV rather than film. “And, motherf---er, Brad got it,” Clooney continued, mentioning Brad Pitt, 61, who has since starred with him in the Ocean’s trilogy and the movie Wolfs. “I didn’t watch Thelma & Louise for years,” the actor recalled about his spite for the 1991 classic after he lost the role to Pitt, who later gave him “s--t” for it. The two Oscar-winning actors have been open about their long friendship and will begin filming Ocean’s 14 in 2026. “We’ve been friends for a long time. And it’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while,” Clooney told GQ magazine in 2024. During the Times interview, Adam Sandler, 59—who is promoting the new movie, Jay Kelly, with Clooney—interjected, saying about Thelma & Louise, “I saw that at the cinema and when Brad took his shirt off people went nuts.” Before adding, “But it should have been you, Clooney.”
Partner updateAD BY OneSkinUnlock Up to 30% Off the Regimen Designed for Skin LongevitySKIN REBOOTOneSkin takes a different and revolutionary approach to skincare.
Hayley Williams has spoken out about who will not be invited to her upcoming tour. “I’ve always said, all are welcome at our shows,” the Paramore singer told Clash magazine in an interview promoting her solo album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. “But I don’t want racists around, and I don’t want sexist people around, and I don’t want people there who think that trans people are a burden,” she added. The topic arose as the Grammy-winning singer mentioned her new song, True Believer, which she previously told the New York Times addresses racial tensions in the South. “I’m never not ready to scream at the top of my lungs about racial issues,” the 36-year-old singer told the Times. Williams has been outspoken about her views against President Donald Trump, warning of his “plans for controlling and punishing women, poor people, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community” ahead of the 2024 presidential election. That same year, Paramore—the band Williams fronts and which is currently on an extended break— announced it would not accept any Grammy acknowledgment from Tennessee’s Republican-led House of Representatives, accusing lawmakers of “blatant racism” after one of them blocked a similar honor for singer-songwriter Allison Russell’s Grammy win. Williams’ tour starts on March 28th in Atlanta.
A safe that once stored the notorious sex tape of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson has been sold at auction. The item went for just over $2,500, well below its estimated value of up to $7,000, and despite coming with a personalized note from its former owner and Mötley Crüe drummer: “This is the safe that ruined my life! Tommy Lee.” The vault played a central role in a scandal that erupted after the tape, recorded during the couple’s honeymoon in 1995, was stolen from their Malibu home by a disgruntled electrician, who also took weapons, jewelry, family photos, and other valuables. The theft resulted in widespread distribution of the tape, marking what many consider the first celebrity sex tape to go public, among a long list of others that include those of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. Portions of the item’s sale proceeds from Julien Auctions “Played, Worn & Torn” event in Nashville, Tennessee, are slated to benefit MusiCares, a charity that provides financial aid to musicians in need.
An airplane slid off the runway at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa during a weekend storm in the Great Lakes region, forcing the airport to close. The Delta plane, traveling from Detroit, slid off the runway while landing around 10 p.m. local time on Saturday. A Delta spokesperson told the Des Moines Register that all passengers were safe and no injuries were reported. After the incident, the aircraft remained on the pavement awaiting clearance from the National Transportation Safety Board. After a night of closure, the airport reopened around noon on Sunday, the airline announced on X. The National Weather Service warned that around 12 inches of snow could be expected by the end of Sunday in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, and added that “another potential storm will follow quickly for New England and the Mid-Atlantic.” In the Midwestern city of Chicago, over 200 flights had been canceled at Chicago O’Hare International Airport as of Sunday morning. As a result of the post-Thanksgiving weekend storm, around 6,000 power outages were also reported in Wisconsin, and crews are working to restore service, according to AP News. Nearly 82 million people were expected to travel this Thanksgiving weekend, the most since 2019, according to the AAA.
Four people have died, and 10 others were injured in a mass shooting at a children’s birthday party in Stockton, California, on Saturday. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, calls were received about a shooting on the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue around 6:00 p.m. “This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited‚” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement, adding that the incident may have been targeted. The Daily Beast has contacted the sheriff’s office for further comment. The mayor and vice mayor of Stockton have also commented on the shooting, and California Governor Gavin Newsom has reportedly been briefed and offered his support to the community. “Tonight our city is facing a heartbreaking and painful situation,” wrote Mayor Christina Fugazi, informing residents that she will provide updates as they become available and that those responsible “will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Vice Mayor of Stockton, Jason Lee, wrote that “a birthday party should never be a place where families fear for their lives.” Authorities and officials are urging anyone with information or footage related to the incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin has revealed in a new interview that he became friends with Donald Trump long before his presidency—and that voters have little to worry about. “I know a different guy,” Brolin told The Independent about the president’s frequent dictatorial “jokes.” “I’m not scared of Trump, because even though he says he’s staying forever, it’s just not going to happen,” Brolin said. “And if it does, then I’ll deal with that moment.” The 57-year-old, who is famed for playing Avengers antagonist Thanos, says he befriended Trump during the making of Oliver Stone’s Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps, in which the real estate mogul was scheduled to make a cameo that never panned out. Still, he and Brolin connected. “There is no greater genius than him in marketing,” the actor said. The California native got his start in The Goonies and enjoyed a career resurgence with the Coen brothers’ No Country for Old Men. He opined to the British newspaper that he believes Trump’s success comes from his ability to sell people what they think they’re missing in their lives. “He takes the weakness of the general population and fills it. And that’s why I think a lot of people feel that they have a mascot in him,” Brolin said. “I think it’s much less about Trump than it is about the general population and their need for validation.”
Actor Robert Wagner posted a tribute to his late wife, actress Natalie Wood, on Saturday, the 44th anniversary of her untimely death. “Thinking of Nat today,” Wagner wrote on Instagram. ”Her warmth, beauty, and love remain with us through our children and grandchildren. Forever missed, forever cherished. More than love.” Wagner share a photo of the couple at the 1973 Academy Awards, and tagged the couple’s children: Wagner and Wood’s daughter Courtney, Wood’s daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner and Wagner’s daughter Katie. Wood died in 1981 at the age of 43 in a drowning accident near Catalina Island. Wagner, who first married Wood in 1957 before the pair divorced in 1962 and later remarried in 1972, was present at the time of his wife’s death, as were fellow actor Christopher Walken and the boat’s captain. The conflicting witness statements provided led the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to list Wood’s cause of death as “drowning and other undetermined factors.” Wagner was later named as a person of interest in her death after the case was reopened in 2011 and her death was reclassified as suspicious in 2018, though he has never been charged.
Stefanie Pieper, an Austrian beauty influencer and makeup artist, has been found dead in a remote Slovenian forest after her ex-boyfriend allegedly confessed to killing her. The 31-year-old’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Friday, one week after she first went missing, after her ex-boyfriend admitted to strangling her and led police to where he had dumped her body. Pieper was initially reported missing by relatives and coworkers after missing a scheduled photoshoot on Monday; she had last been seen at a holiday party the day before. Authorities located her ex-boyfriend and took him into custody that same day, revealing that he had set fire to his car, which he had used to cross the Austria-Slovenia border multiple times. “He was found in the immediate vicinity of the burning vehicle and arrested by the Slovenian police. Extradition to Austria has been requested,” authorities said. In addition to working as a makeup artist and brand ambassador, Pieper also loved music and had previously released several singles. She loved animals, regularly advocated for animal welfare and frequently shared photos of her beloved golden retriever Marlow.
Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims has admitted that using AI helps him make music, especially with penning songs. The “Lose Control” singer called the technology a “beautiful tool” while speaking at SXSW Sydney, according to ABC AU. “We’ve used AI in some things that have been really super helpful for us,” he said. “If you use it the correct way, I think it’s a beautiful tool.” He detailed how his producer has used AI to change a lyric in a song. “Rather than me going [to] the studio and doing the line 15 times and spending that time and money and effort, he’s actually been able to go in and just change the word,” Swims said. He further added that he’s used AI to reimagine songs while touring. “What we’ll do is maybe just take an acoustic and write the melody and the lyrics and just get the song done and upload it into it and say, ‘OK, I want to hear this song as a country song’ or ‘I want to hear this song as a rock and roll song,’” he said.
Pop singer and movie star Ariana Grande, 32, shared a “friendly reminder” about commenting on other people’s bodies, noting that doing so can be “dangerous.” The Wicked: For Good actress posted the words “Friendly Reminder” to her Instagram Stories along with footage of her 2024 interview with French vlogger SALLY. During the interview, she discussed the endless commentary on her figure. ”I have heard it all. I heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons,” she said. Grande’s appearance has been the subject of extensive online conversation during both Wicked press tours. The “thank u, next” singer said in the 2024 clip that discussions about a person’s figure could have dangerous consequences. “There’s a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all,” she said in the 2024 clip. “Commenting on others’ looks, [their] appearance, what [we] think is going on behind the scenes or [their] health... that is something that is uncomfortable and horrible, no matter where it’s happening, no matter the scale that it’s happening on.”