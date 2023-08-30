SAG-AFTRA Defends Actors Attending the Venice Film Festival
STRIKING OUT
SAG-AFTRA has spoken out about some actors attending the Venice Film Festival amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, saying that, under the terms of the strike, SAG-AFTRA members are not allowed to participate in the promotion of projects made pursuant to a SAG-AFTRA agreement, but because of an interim agreement designed by the union, certain exceptions permit appearances. “Some of our fellow members have been subject to negative comments for participating in projects with an Interim Agreement, particularly when it comes time for them to promote their work, including at festivals,” the organization said in a statement on Wednesday. “Whether from within or without our organization, not only are remarks of this nature unhelpful to performers, but by dividing us, they do the AMPTP’s work for them.”