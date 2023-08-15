Sage Steele Leaves ESPN After Settling Lawsuit: I Want to ‘Exercise My First Amendment Rights’
‘I AM GRATEFUL’
ESPN anchor Sage Steele, known for her unapologetic right-wing views, has left the cable sports giant after settling a lawsuit with the network. The longtime SportsCenter host was allegedly sidelined by the channel in 2021 after she sparked backlash over comments she made on a podcast about former President Barack Obama’s racial identity, vaccine mandates, and female sports reporters. She soon apologized for the remarks but eventually sued ESPN and parent company Disney, claiming her free speech rights had been violated and the network had retaliated against her. “Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely,” she wrote on social media on Tuesday. “I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!” CNN reported that Steele and the network had been in mediation prior to her departure, and ESPN confirmed that it had “mutually parted ways” with her on Tuesday. “We thank her for her many contributions over the years,” the network added.