Man Who Crashed Near White House Plotted to Overthrow U.S. Government: Feds
BRAZEN
The teen who allegedly tried ramming a truck into the White House with plans to kill the president had even loftier goals, according to prosecutors: overthrowing the entire U.S. government. Federal prosecutors said in a memo that Sai Varshith Kandula, the 19-year-old from Missouri who crashed the U-Haul truck, had a journal detailing his plans for a one-man coup, according to NBC News. The journal included a typo-riddled speech Kandula planned to give upon seizing power, according to the memo. “As I am familiar with the [unknown] of this country being a democratic nation, and this will no longer be the case,” Kandula wrote, per the memo. “To make it clear Any opposition will be met with death penalty.” The speech ended with a misspelled Nazi slogan. Thankfully, Kandula’s alleged plot was foiled by a bollard at an entrance to Lafayette Square, a good distance north of the White House.