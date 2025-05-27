Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s no stopping me when it comes to blush—I love how my face looks when my cheeks are rosy and flushed... almost to the point of looking sunburned. One may even say I wear too much blush, but I think the more the better. In the past, I’ve always worn powder blush because I find powder complexion formulas have more staying power than creams and liquids. Unfortunately, powder blushes often leave my skin looking overly matte or cakey. I’ve been looking for a long-lasting liquid blush for summer—one that’s neither too dewy nor too matte. After much trial and error (and several failed formulas), I finally found a winner: Saie’s Dew Blush.

I was already a fan of the brand’s viral Glowy Super Skin Tint Foundation, so I had a feeling I’d love this cheek flush, but I had to put it to the ultimate wear test. Would the Dew Blush actually last? I’ve been wearing the blush consistently for several weeks during my travels, and in very humid Florida weather. Scroll through below to find out my thoughts on the popular Dew Blush.

What Is the Saie Dew Blush?

The Saie Dew Blush is a liquid blush that’s designed to add a pop of color to the cheeks. This liquid blush is creamy and easily blends into the skin, leaving a bright, radiant finish.

Similar to the brand’s other products, the blush contains skincare ingredients such as elderberry fruit extract, licorice root extract, and plant-derived glycerin, which can brighten the skin and help retain moisture and hydration. Plus, like all of Saie’s products, it’s a “clean” formula, which means it’s free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, talc, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrance. Plus, it’s dermatologist-tested and approved.

How to Apply the Saie Dew Blush

The brand recommends applying two to three dots of product to the cheeks using the doe-foot applicator and blending it in with a makeup brush or your fingers.

I used the applicator and put two medium-sized dots on my cheeks and a smaller one on the tip of my nose. Nose blush isn’t for everyone, but, as I mentioned earlier, I love the slightly sunburned look. I usually don’t add a third dot because the product is very pigmented and has great color payoff. A little bit goes a long way—even for those of us who like a lot of cheek color.

Does the Saie Dew Blush Stay Put?

Yes. I wore the Saie Dew Blush all day in the Florida sun, and it did not budge or lose its vibrancy whatsoever for at least eight hours. My only qualm is that it takes a little bit of effort to blend the formula when you’re applying it, but its ability to dry down quickly and set itself is probably the reason why it’s so long-lasting.

Overall Thoughts

If you’re looking for a natural-looking liquid blush that offers serious color payoffs and doesn’t budge—especially in heat and humidity (hello, summer!), Saie’s Dew Blush is a clear winner. This product is supercharged with skincare ingredients, too, so it’s a great formula for no-makeup-makeup or full-glam looks. Plus, you only need one or two drops to get the job done, so one bottle will last you a while.

Overall, I’d highly recommend getting your hands on this blush to try it out for yourself, especially if you’re looking for a budge-proof blush for summer without toxic ingredients.

