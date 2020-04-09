Sailor on Virus-Infected USS Theodore Roosevelt Admitted to ICU
A sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been admitted to the intensive care unit in the island of Guam after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the Navy said in a statement. The sailor, who was not identified, was found unresponsive in their room on Naval Base Guam. “A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 9. The Sailor tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 and at the time of hospitalization was in a 14-day isolation period on Naval Base Guam,” the statement reads. As of Thursday, 416 crew members have tested positive for the virus. Capt. Brett Crozier, who commanded the ship, was fired last week after pleading in a letter to the Navy for resources to isolate more than 100 virus-infected sailors on board the aircraft carrier, saying “sailors do not need to die.”