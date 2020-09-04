Sailors Aboard Yet Another Navy Ship Test Positive for the Coronavirus
AGAIN?
A group of sailors aboard the USS Ronald Reagan have tested positive for COVID-19 after the ship docked in Guam on Aug. 27. The Navy did not specify how many sailors had been infected. Commander Reann Mommsen told USNI News, “Sailors received immediate medical treatment and [were] transported off the ship—no one is hospitalized. The ship is taking aggressive action and applying all mitigations to protect the health of our sailors and stop the spread of the virus in accordance with CDC and Navy guidance as we continue to identify and eliminate any potential vectors of the virus.” Outbreaks have hit several large Navy ships, particularly the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which eventually saw more than 1,200 cases of COVID-19. The Navy Secretary fired the ship’s captain, Brett Crozier, after Crozier sounded the alarm to his superiors in March.