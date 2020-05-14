San Francisco Church Sues Zoom After ‘Sickening’ Porn Shocks Bible Class
An online Bible class run by one of San Francisco’s oldest churches turned sour when it started showing porn—and now the church is suing Zoom, where the meeting was being hosted. The administrator of Saint Paulus Lutheran Church believes a hacker broke into the virtual room to show the shocking images. “The footages were sick and sickening—portraying adults engaging in sex acts with each other and performing sex acts on infants and children, in addition to physically abusing them,” according to the complaint filed Wednesday. The suit says the room was shut down immediately and the administrator contacted Zoom for help, “but Zoom did nothing.” Saint Paulus said its class was hacked by a “known offender—one who has been reported to the authorities multiple times”—and claimed the other people in the class have their computer controls frozen during the attacks. Zoom hasn’t commented on the lawsuit.