Saint Peter’s was vanquished by the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sunday night, ending a dream season that saw the No. 15-ranked Peacocks slay some of the fiercest dragons in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. North Carolina clinched its bid for the fabled Final Four with a score of 69-49, outpacing St. Peter’s hardball defense and fierce rebounding. North Carolina will go on to face Duke in its next matchup in the tournament. Saint Peter’s had never won an NCAA tournament game until this season, when it took out Kentucky, Murray State, and most recently, powerful Purdue to reach the Elite Eight on Friday night.